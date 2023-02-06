Real Zaragoza Freeze Out Nigerian Winger

Nigerian Real Zaragoza winger James Igbekeme has been categorically informed by manager Fran Escriba that he will not play for the team over the remainder of the season.
Igbekeme transferred from Portuguese Gil Vicente to Zaragoza for €150,000 in 2018, and has since made 96 appearances and scored four goals.
Igbekeme, refused to leave the club despite requests from the club, and the 57-year-old Escriba, expressed his anger with the player’s behavior during the winter transfer window.
The winger is yet to play for the Segunda Division side and all efforts to transfer him out of the club have so far proven abortive.
El Periodico de Aragon reports that the manager was upset by Igbekeme’s choice to stay with Zaragoza and that as a result, the player will no longer be a part of his team this season.
“I think it hurts you to stay in a place where they have told you that they don’t count on you,” Escribá told El Periodico de Aragon.