Real Sociedad suffers Umar Sadiq Injury blow

Sadiq Umar lies injured on the pitch during the LaLiga match between Getafe CF and Real Sociedad. (Photo by Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Umar Sadiq’s night on his second LaLiga outing with Real Sociedad was cut short after the Forward picked up a knock in the first half against Getafe.

Sadiq was handed a starter’s spot on Sunday against the Azulones at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Unfortunately, the Forward copped an injury which forced his replacement after just Thirty-eight minutes.

The 25 year-old had notched a goal in his first league appearance, coming off the bench in the second half.

He made his return to European football in the Europa League on Thursday against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the extent of the Nigerian’s injury is uncertain and an update is expected in the coming hours.

