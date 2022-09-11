Real Sociedad suffers Umar Sadiq Injury blow

Umar Sadiq’s night on his second LaLiga outing with Real Sociedad was cut short after the Forward picked up a knock in the first half against Getafe.
Sadiq was handed a starter’s spot on Sunday against the Azulones at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Unfortunately, the Forward copped an injury which forced his replacement after just Thirty-eight minutes.
🔄37’ | 0-0 | Cambio en la Real. Se retira lesionado Sadiq.#GetafeRealSociedad | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/n4EAtthL4J
— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) September 11, 2022