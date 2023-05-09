World Football Manchester City fight back to hold Real Madrid in Santiago Bernabéu By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - May 10, 2023 0 52 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 9: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City (L) plays against Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid (R) during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 9, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Real Madrid welcomed Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabéu for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Semi-final. The contest ended in a draw, 1-1, with two spectacular goals. It was a game of real quality as Manchester City expectedly dominated possession, but Real Madrid was a real threat on the counter and found a lot of joy through Vinicius Jr. who was just unplayable. Vinicius Jr. broke the deadlock, against the run of play, with a thunderbolt from distance as he was picked out by a delightful Camavinga pass. The goal lifted the mood of the fans who were understandably frustrated with Manchester City’s long spell of possession. Pep Guardiola’s men were dominant and deserved at least a goal and since the regular goal-scoring suspect Erling Haaland was marked out they got their goal in the second half through Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian responded with a rocket of his own to set up a hugely enticing second leg at the Etihad Stadium.