Real Madrid Intensify Interests in Chelsea Star

Real Madrid has set its sights on Chelsea’s Reece James as a potential replacement for Dani Carvajal.
The Spanish giants have been monitoring the Blues captain for some time.
According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid hope that James can replicate the success of another Englishman, Jude Bellingham, at the Bernabeu.
As they plan to replace their long-serving right-back Carvajal, who has made 386 appearances over a decade for Real Madrid, the club sees potential in James.
Despite the interest, the 23 year-old England International has not indicated a desire to leave Chelsea, and his contract with the Blues extends until 2028, making him a costly acquisition for Real Madrid.