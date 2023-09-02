Real Madrid Chief Identifies Napoli as Major Threat in Champions League Group

Real Madrid’s CEO, Emilio Butragueno, has sounded the alarm regarding Napoli’s formidable challenge as Los Blancos gear up to face the Serie A champions in Group C of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

In addition to Napoli, the group includes Sporting Braga and debutants Union Berlin from the Verman Bundesliga, making it a tricky group for the Spanish giants.

Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Butragueno emphasized the significant threat posed by Napoli, especially due to the presence of Victor Osimhen, who is a key player in the Serie A team.

“Napoli is a very dangerous opponent, and we need to be extremely cautious because they boast players of enormous talent,” Butragueno stated.

He also acknowledged the prowess of other top players like Kvicha Kvaratskhelia in Napoli’s ranks.

Osimhen caught the attention of football enthusiasts with his five-goal contribution to Napoli’s remarkable journey to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season.