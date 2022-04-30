Real Madrid are LaLiga Champions, Ancelotti completes title sweep

By
Editor
-
0
61
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 30: Carlo Ancelotti coach of Real MAdrid holdin the winning trophy at stadium Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Barcelona blew their chance of given Real Madrid a real title race, their late resurgence under Xavi Hernandez hit a snag and left Los Blancos an easy job, which was gladly accepted and execution was swift on Saturday as a 4-0 win against Espanyol secured a 35th Liga crown to the Capital club.

Real Madrid made it look easy, Rodrygo (33′,43′) leading the charge with a first half brace before Marco Asensio (55′) and man of the moment Karim Benzema (81′) added to the tally.
It could have been more, had VAR not rule out Isco’s goal, the hosts would have gone ahead 4-0 in the 72nd minute.
Nonetheless, it was all celebrations at the end of the final whistle and the return of Ancelotti to the side sees him pick his first ever league title with Real Madrid despite a trophy ladened past.

Impressively, he becomes the first manager to win league titles in all of Europe’s top five major leagues.
Real Madrid thus picked their 35th League crown with four rounds of games left to play.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here