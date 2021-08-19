Reading FC confirms Ejaria has tested positive for COVID-19

Reading FC manager Veljko Paunovic has confirmed that midfielder Oviemuno Ejaria has tested positive for Covid-19.
News of Ejaria’s test result returning positive was announced on Wednesday and the player is currently in self-isolation.
The 23 midfielder, who is eligible to play for Nigeria, is a crucial player for the Royals but has been out with a injury.
The season he has not featured for the team, prompting the club’s swift loan move for Watford’s Tom Dele-Bashiru.