Rayo Vallecano spoils the Party for Chukwueze’s Villarreal

Villarreal three everything they had, including the kitchen sink, at Rayo Vallecano, but nothing worked as they suffered a 1-0 defeat in La Liga on Monday night.
With 20minutes left to play, Rayo Vallecano’s Sergio Camello broke the deadlock at the Estadi Ciutat de València, the goal that also ended Villarreal’s unbeaten run of five Liga games which stretches back to last November.
With a win Quique Setien’s side could have tied Atletico Madrid on points and boost the UEFA Champions League aspirations, but all the fire power of the Yellow Submarines could t bring down their opponents.
Among the players Setien banked on on the night were Gerard Moreno, Alex Baena and Samuel Chukwueze, all of whom played the entire duration of the game.
Chukwueze has 8goals and 8assists in all competitions this season, but only four goal contribution (1g 3a) in LaLiga.
However, the Coach will hope Monday night was just a minor setback, and expect his side to bounce back when they travel to face Elche this Saturday.