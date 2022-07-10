Rangers to Southampton! Aribo is first Ever Super Eagles Player

Joe Aribo completed his move to English Premier League side Southampton, Saturday, with an announcement on social media, as did the club as well.
Aribo, 25, joins the Saints on a four-year deal from Rangers after two seasons at Ibrox.
The Midfielder returned to England where it all began, from Kinetics Academy before his first professional contract at Charlton Athletic.
Buzzing to have signed for @SouthamptonFC! Can’t wait to get started. Thank you for all your messages! 🙏🏾♥️ #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/84FmF7a2o1
— Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) July 9, 2022
Aribo, who joined Rangers as a free Agent, enjoyed successive successful campaigns with the Scottish side including winning the League title, Scottish Cup and picked up a runner-up medal in the Europa League.
Meanwhile, Joe Aribo becomes only the first Nigeria International to sign for Southampton but Jon’s the growing number of Nigerians in the EPL ahead of the new season.