Players AbroadWorld Football Rangers Terminates Ofoborh’s Contract By Joseph Obisesan - August 25, 2023 0 97 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Rangers' Nnamdi Ofoborh. (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images) Scottish Premiership club, Glasgow Rangers have officially announced the departure of midfielder, Nnamdi Ofoborh. Ofoborh joined Rangers from Premier League club Bournemouth two seasons ago, but unfortunately, he couldn’t make any appearances for the team due to being diagnosed with a heart problem. The club has chosen not to provide specific reasons for the contract termination however. “Rangers can today announce that the club and Nnamdi Ofoborh have mutually agreed to end his contract,” according to the club’s website. “The midfielder, who joined Rangers at the start of the 2021-22 season has opted to pursue a career elsewhere. “Everyone at Rangers wishes Nnamdi all the very best of luck for the future.” The midfielder represented Nigeria at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland, 2019 and made three appearances at the competition.