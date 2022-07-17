Rangers set for Massive windfall from Bassey deal

Calvin Bassey is on the verge of joining Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam this summer and the deal is almost complete pending the Player’s medicals.
According to reports a fee for the versatile Defender has been agreed and Rangers are said to have reached an agreement of around €22 million with Ajax.
Bassey is one of three priority signing for the Eredivisie club and the Nigerian is open to join the club, two years after moving to Ibrox.
Earlier, Per Fabrizio Romano Ajax are closing on another signing: deal at final stage for Calvin Bassey from Rangers, €22m fee now set to be agreed!
Bassey could undergo medical tests very soon. Ajax are on it. Francisco Conceição, Brian Brobbey and then Bassey to follow.
In an updated tweet on the deal the Italian Journalist confirmed the deal between the club’s have been agreed and a sell-on clause was inserted in the deal by Rangers.
Deal done. Full agreement in place for €22m, there will be also a sell-on clause included. Calvin Bassey will join Ajax on permanent deal. ⚪️🔴 #Ajax
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022