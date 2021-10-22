Rangers set asking price for Joe Aribo

Rangers FC midfielder Joe Aribo during the Europa League play-off match against Alashkert FC. Photo credit | rangers

Scottish Premiership champions Glasgow Rangers have slapped a princely eight-figure sum on midfielder Joe Aribo.

Aribo, 22, will enter the final eighteen months of his contract with Rangers in January and is already in demand.

 

The Nigerian was reportedly on the wishlist of English Premier League side Tottenham in the last transfer window, but Rangers opted to hold on to the player.

 

Currently valued at €6.5 million, Aribo is one of younger members of the first team and a crucial player under Manager Steven Gerrard.

 

Since joining the Scottish side in 2019, he has scored 19 goals and registered 17 assists in 107 appearances for Rangers.

