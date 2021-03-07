Rangers seal World Record 55th League title! Aribo, Balogun crowned SPL Champions

Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have been crowned Champions of the Scottish Premier League with Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers won a world record 55th league title following Celtic’s draw (0-0) with Dundee United.

Celtic have picked 68 points 20 less than Rangers’ points haul (88) with just six games remaining.

Steven Gerrard’s men won their 28th game, a 3-0 victory over St. Mirren; Aribo played all 90 minutes while Balogun came off the bench just before the hour mark.

The Gers are unbeaten in 32 league games, drawing 4, scored 77 goals and conceded just 9.

Former Gers Striker Kris Boyd rated both Nigerians highly for their impact after the club’s 10-year wait for the title.

“The likes of Filip Helander and Leon Balogun have not looked out of place. Scott Arfield had a fantastic October and November. He was the one who was making the difference then,” Boyd told Sky Sports.

“Joe Aribo has had spells where he’s made a difference. Alfredo Morelos is now finishing the season strong and Glen Kamara has had an excellent period as well.”