Rangers sack Warri, Ezenwa inspires Heartland to Derby Win

Rangers Int’l FC put their disappointing CAF Confederation Cup results behind them to record their first away victory of the season in one of matchday 15 NPFL Matches.

The Flying Antelopes took on Warri Wolves at the Stephen Keshi stadium on Wednesday and came out 2-1 winner over their hosts.

Rangers raced to a two goals lead when home boy Kelvin Itoya put them ahead in the fourth minutes of the game through a fine finish.

Kenechukwu Agu to doubled Rangers lead ten minutes later to silent the home crowd and killed any hope of come back.

Charles Atsemene however pulled one back with four minutes into the half time break.

The game witnessed no goal in the second forty-five minutes as Warri Wolves failed to break Rangers resistance at the back.

Salisu Yusuf boys could have got the third goal on the night, but were let down by poor finish.

The visitors however held on to take all three points, but still languishing in 18th position, but with four games in hand.

Meanwhile Heartland FC secured the bragging rights when they defeated Champions Enyimba FC at Enyimba International Stadium in the oriental derby on Wednesday.

The City of Aba was full of hope before the kick-off following Enyimba’s 4-1 demolition of Algerian side Paradou in CAF Confederations Cup game on Sunday, but a performance of the season from Fidelis Ilechukwu and his boys dealt the home fans a blow.

Enyimba started the game on a front foot and piled a lot of pressure on their visitors in the early minutes, but failed to hit the targets with any of their attempts.

Enyimba later missed glorious opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty after Jide Williams tripped Reuben Bala who was almost connecting a return ball from Cyril Olisema, but their former goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa stepped up to deny Stanley Dimgba from the spot kick.

Enyimba continued to search for the opener , but left themselves open to at the back and allowed Sadiq Abubakar to put Heartland ahead in the 30th minutes with a perfect solo goal.

Heartland put the game to bed when Chukwuemeka Obioma who’s on loan from the Champions scored the second in additional minutes of the first half.

Enyimba however came out with all determination to bring themselves back in the game after the restart , but find it difficult to break the well organised Heartland defense.

Heartland goalkeeper Ezenwa makes two crucial saves within 60 seconds. First, he keeps out Martins Usule’s downward header before making a catch of Olisema’s long range effort.

The win is a big boost for the Naze millionaires who are now 11th on the log .