Rangers on the Brink of CAF Confederation Cup Elimination

Rangers Int’l FC are on the brink of elimination from the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup following the 1-1 home draw with Nouadhibou FC on Sunday.

The 1977 champions welcomed the Mauritanian side to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium knowing that victory will keep them in contention for a place in the next round.

However, it was Nouadhibou that opened scoring midway through the first-half when Yassin Cheikh El Welly fired a low drive past Nana Bonsu in goal for the host.

Rangers were unable to turn possession into goals as they went into the half time break with a mountain to climb in the second.

Salisu Yusuf and his boys finally got the break through when they were awarded a penalty scored by Ibrahim Olawoyin.

Rangers piled late pressure on their visitors but were unable to find the winner before the final whistle.

The NPFL side remain third on the log, group leaders Pyramid are through to the next round, while Al Masry of Egypt are second and Nouadhibou FC sit rock bottom.