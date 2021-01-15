Rangers’ Olawoyin ruled out of Super Sunday clash with MFM

Rangers has confirmed that midfield Ibrahim Olawoyin is still out with injury and will miss the Sunday’s crunch clash with MFM FC.

Olawoyin has been out of action since picking up an tackle against Akwa United last week.

The winger went down under a strong challenge from an Akwa United’s defender and has been on the treatment table.

Olawoyin has already missed the Flying Antelopes back to back wins against Jigawa Golden Stars and FC Ifeanyi Ubah respectively, as a result of the injury.

According to a statement on the club’s social media handle, the youngster is not expected to return soon and will remain sidelined for a further two weeks.