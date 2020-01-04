Rangers needs Divine Intervention to Qualify from CAF CC Group – Odita

Rangers are in dire need of a miracle and some divine intervention to progress from the CAF Confederation Cup group according to the team captain Okey Odita.

Rangers have picked just a point from three games and sit third in the group, but can advance if they pick maximum points from their remaining matches.

In a chat with www.brila.net Odita admits the qualification to the next round for the club is “tough task”.

“By God’s grace we hope on God, if we are able to win the three games now we will be able to qualify out of the group to the next round notwithstanding the outcome of other teams.

“It’s a must win situation, the three games we have at hand now are must win games because anything besides winning, we can forget about qualification in the competition.”