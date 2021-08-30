Rangers impressed with Balogun’s MOTM Performance in derby win, insists he’ll be considered as RB

Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo won the first meeting against Celtic in this season’s Scottish Premiership League installment of the Old firm derby.

Balogun and Aribo started and were both available for the entire duration, while the CB was voted Man of the match playing as RB.

Speaking on the Nigerian’s performance, Rangers stand-in Coach Gary McAllister praised the 33 year-old.

“You would have to say Leon was obviously signed here as a centre-back but he’s very much in our thoughts as a third-choice right-back.

“I thought today he handled it and he showed defensively that he is very capable of playing there against a difficult opponent – it was a proper man’s performance. I know it is something Graeme Souness uses a lot, but that was a proper man’s performance.”

He made 5 tackles, 7 clearances, 4 blocks, won 1 aerial duel, completed the most passes by a Rangers player (56), completed 1 dribble and managed 2 crosses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangers Football Club (@rangersfc)



Rangers just nicked it with a second half goal from Filip Helander’s powerful header, beating Joe Hart in goal for Celtic.

The Gers, who are champions, have now moved to third in the table with nine points from four games.