Rangers honor Ifeanyi George, Retires Jersey Number 15

Rangers International FC have retired the club’s jersey number 15 in honor of their late striker, Ifeanyi George.

The Rangers FC management made the announcement on Thursday, 24 hours after announcing 20 million naira insurance compensation for the family of the player.

George who wore the number 15 jersey at the club lost his life in a ghastly motor accident on his way to Lagos back in 22 March 2020.

“In honour of the services rendered by the late Ifeanyi George, the management has decided to retire his Jersey number 15 for next season,” the club stated.

Before his death, George made two senior appearances for Nigeria and won the Nigerian Professional Football League title with Enyimba.

He was also a member of the Rangers team that came back from three goals down to beat Kano Pillars in an epic Federation Cup final in 2017.