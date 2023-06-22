Rangers Goalie, Bonsu’s Federation Cup Prediction didn’t Age Well

Before Wednesday’s Federation Cup final match against Bendel Insurance, Nana Bonsu had predicted Rangers would make light work of their opponent.
Historically, Insurance and Rangers have met twice prior in the final, but on both occasions the Benin Arsenals prevailed.
But, Bonsu’s confidence was over the roof before the game and even assured the club’s supporters will have reason to celebrate from Asaba to Enugu.
“Our form during the second stanza of the season was impressive,” he stated in a chat with the club’s media.
“Our current form will be crucial in this tie against Bendel Insurance tomorrow. Our supporters can be rest assured to celebrate the win at the end of the tie.”
Rangers hoped to put up a show to compound the woes of Bendel Insurance, after the latter failed to pick a continental ticket during the NPL Super 6 Playoffs.
It ended 1-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Imade Osarenkhoe’s first half penalty sealed victory for Insurance.