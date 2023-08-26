Nigerian LeaguePlayers Abroad Rangers Forward Makes Switch To Japan By Joseph Obisesan - August 26, 2023 0 105 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Eboko Ikechukwu completes his move to Japan. Photo | IG (ebokomario) Forward, Eboko Ikechukwu has made a move to the Japanese club Giravanz Kitakyushu. Ikechukwu, who was previously associated with Nigerian Premier League team, Rangers, joins fellow Nigerian player Mikel Agu at the club. During the last season, the Forward was associated with Rangers, a team that reached the final of the Federation Cup. Having spent two seasons with the Flying Antelopes, Ikechukwu is now set to embark on a new phase of his football career in Japan.