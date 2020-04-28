Rangers Form Post COVID-19 is Concern for Femi Thomas

Enugu Rangers goalkeeper Femi Thomas has stated that he hopes the Flying Antelopes reenact their fine form when the league returns.

Thomas told footballlive that the implications of the current lockdown on NPFL sides said the break is one that could readily halt the momentum of top performing sides like Rangers.

Salisu Yusuf’s men hit top form and went on a good run, which has also brought them back to within the top 7 places in the league standing.

“Sure it (the lockdown) will really bring down the form of a team that is really doing well in the league before the break,” said the Goalkeeper.

“We just still want to believe in ourselves that the same run that we used before the break of the season that same run we want to use to continue the season with. So we still want to focus and take the game as they come.”