Rangers can handle title pressure – Aribo

Rangers star Joe Aribo says the Steven Gerrard’s men are not losing sleep over the form of rival Celtics.

Rangers thumped Hibernia 3-0 at Easter Road on Friday, with Aribo scoring his second of the game, but Celtic re-established their five point lead at the top of the summit with their hard fought win over Aberdeen at the weekend.

However Aribo insists Rangers are strong enough to handled the pressure of the title race and reiterated that they aren’t carried away with what Celtic are doing.

“I would say so, yeah. We don’t need to look at what anyone else is saying because they’re not on the pitch.

“We are not really watching them (Celtic) too much. We just know we have to win every single game. If we’re doing that then we’re doing the right thing. We don’t really have to look at what’s going on over there.

“I have the same pressure going into every game, knowing we have to win. Nothing really changes.

“We know we have to win regardless so I wouldn’t say there is any added pressure. People are going to say things and try to get into our heads. We just have to stay focused.”