Rangers Boss Yusuf throws down the Gauntlet ahead FC IfeanyiUbah Clash

Rangers FC head coach, Salisu Yusuf says his team can’t afford missing out on picking all three points against FC IfeanyiUbah in Enugu on Wednesday.

The Flying Antelopes will welcome FC IfeanyiUbah to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu in another oriental derby.

Rangers have amassed just five points from a possible 27 and are rooted to the bottom of NPFL standings.

Meanwhile, the visitors are placed 7th and will look to get back to winning ways following last weekend’s defeat to Nasarawa United.

Speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday, Yusuf said his team will give it their best shot against their opponents today.

“Wednesday match is a derby game and everywhere in the world, when you are playing a derby, it is always a dice game.”

”The two teams know each other in and out but the lucky club will get the upper hand.”

”The derby game against Heartland FC in Okigwe on Sunday was a game we should have won comfortably.”

”It was a good game and a game we ought to have sealed in the first 45th minute but we could not convert the chances created,” he said.