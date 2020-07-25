Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Defends signing 32 year-old Balogun

Glasgow Rangers are delighted to sign Nigerian international defender Leon Balogun, according to manager Steven Gerrard and Club director of football Ross Wilson.

Balogun, 32, signed a 1-year deal, with the club and an option for a further year after his exit from Wigan Athletic.

He arrived Glasgow with experience both in the Premier League and German Bundesliga.

The Center Back is expected to provide solutions to the Gers defensive woes, following the injury to Niko Katic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said he’s satisfied and happy with his arrival at the club.

“I am pleased to secure the signature of Leon. He is an experienced centre half who will add strength and depth to our squad.

“His experience in the Premier League as well as his international pedigree strengthens our squad and will assist in the development of our young defenders.

“Leon has just finished a round of competitive fixtures with Wigan so will hit the ground running. He’s a positive and bright character and we are looking forward to his influence around the group”

Sporting Director Ross Wilson added: “We quickly targeted Leon after adapting our transfer plan when Niko Katic suffered an injury a few weeks ago.

“We agreed terms with Leon shortly before going to France enabling Leon to give Wigan his full focus, particularly in the situation they found themselves in.

“Leon impressed Steven and I with his enthusiasm and excitement to join Rangers from the moment we first spoke whilst the staff at Brighton and Wigan couldn’t have spoken any higher about his personality and abilities.” he said.

Born in Germany, Balogun has 32 caps for Nigeria’s Super Eagles and played in all three of their matches at the 2018 World Cup.

He played for Werder Bremen and Mainz 05 in the German Bundesliga before switching to Brighton in 2018, where he saw less of game time.