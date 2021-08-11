Rangers boss Gerrard disappointed with Defence in shocking Champions League Elimination

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard admits his team’s defending in the second-half of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match at home against Malmo FF was “disappointing”.

10-man Malmo did the uncommon, fighting from a goal down with a man less to upturn a dreadful situation and triumph at the expense of the Scottish champions.

Gerrard spoke after the game and refused to give any individual player the rap, but insists as a collective they could have done better.

Leon Balogun was on of four players at the back, while Joe Aribo was deployed in his familiar midfield position.

But, the Rangers boss pointed out that the encounter on Tuesday night was a game of two halves and expressed frustration with his team’s capitulation.

‘In football when you concede a goal, normally everybody looks for an individual but I think that as a team, defensively we were awful in the second half,’ Gerrard told the media in his post-match presser.

‘We conceded two goals in the first-leg and two in the second leg, when you concede four goals over two games you give yourself a huge mountain to climb.’

‘So I’m really disappointed because we lost the second half to them, two nil. Should we analyze it, there’s really no point, pointing fingers at individuals as a team and a unit we had to defend together and we had two poor situations last week in the second half, we need to work on that.

‘We might need to make some changes (not drastic); we need to get better.’