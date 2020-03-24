Rangers announce multi million naira life insurance compensation for late Ifeayi George

Rangers international of Enugu has announced that late Rangers attacker Ifeanyi George, will be entitled to a multi-million naira insurance compensation as his benefit from the club’s ‘Accident Insurance Compensation scheme’ .

A senior Adminstrator of the club Mr Davidson Owumi made this known on Monday and he also confirmed that they are taken every necessary steps to make sure to everything is sorted quickly.

“Premier Brokers have been informed about the untimely death of our player, Ifeanyi George, who died on sunday and they have commenced the process to have the Life Insurance compensation process activated so as to have the family of Ifeanyi George fully compensated”. He said.

The compensation scheme was approved by sponsors of the club, Enugu state Government , under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in order to compensate the family of the players, in a case of serious injury or death.

It could be recalled that Ifeanyi George, 26 , lost his life while on his way to Lagos from Enugu, following the suspension of the Nigeria professional football league, due to coronavirus outbreak.

The accident occured at the Abudu road just after Agbor in Delta State.