Ramon Azeez makes La Liga return since November

Ramon Azeez got a bit of La Liga action for the first time since November, coming off the bench as Granada CF secured a narrow 1-0 home win over Mallorca.

Azeez was a late first-half substitute having missed four consecutive league matches for El Graná.

His last action for the club before Sunday’s game, was in a 3-2 victory over L’Hospitalet in the Copa del Rey.

The Nigerian midfielder started off the season in impressive style scoring two goals in his first four games on his return to the top division.

He got a 6.1 rating by whoscored.com for his performance on Sunday.

Victory over Mallorca sent Granada to 10th in the table.