Raise Your Game or Else…! Udeze charges CHAN Eagles

Former Nigeria MNT player, Ifeanyi Fidelis Udeze has tasked the CHAN Eagles to consider the second-leg, African Nations Championships playoff against Ghana as a defining moment in their careers.
Udeze spoke on his show “No Holds Barred” on Brila FM and encouraged the B Eagles to take charge of the game with a winning mentality.
‘They have to convince themselves and football fans across the country, that they are indeed a force to reckoned with,’ the former Super Eagles LB quipped.
‘One other implication of the game is that it could show which of these players deserve any chance in the main team.’
Tutored by Salisu Yusuf, who reached the tournament’s final in 2018, the CHAN Eagles have been under fire, following the first leg defeat against Ghana.
Second half goals in the first encounter at Cape Coast Stadium saw hosts win 2-0, and put themselves in pole position to pick the 2023 CHAN ticket.
Yesterday in training #soarsupereagles #ngagha #totalenergieschanq2023 pic.twitter.com/xetbGHjnVY
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 31, 2022