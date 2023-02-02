Rafael van der Vaart Tackles Calvin Bassey Again

Ajax LB, Calvin Bassey is yet again on the receiving end of another round of bashing by former Dutch attacker, Rafael van der Vaart, as the former Ajax player claims the Nigerian does not have what it takes to play for Ajax.

van der Vaart and Wesley Sneijder have championed criticisms of the 23 year-old since his €23million arrival from Glasgow Rangers.

The Nigerian now faces a new task of convincing new boss John Heitinga, as he started their last match from the bench while they thrashed Excelsior 4-1 at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

“How is someone who played for Glasgow Rangers like Calvin Bassey going to be able to lead the defence at Ajax?,” van der Vaart quipped.

“Where was the Ajax youth system? Was there no one there better than him? Because if there isn’t then you have a major problem.

“Sometimes it’s better if you don’t have any money because then you don’t do crazy things. Then you wait for the right moment and occasionally take a chance. Instead, they spent €23m on Bassey. Alfred Schreuder made too many big mistakes,” van der Vaart told Daily Record.