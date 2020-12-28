Rabiu Ali reaches NPFL, Pillars Milestone

Kano Pillars captain Rabiu Ali reached a milestone in the NPFL on Sunday when he scored in his side’s 1-1 draw against Adamawa United.

Ali, who is in his 9th season with Pillars, netted the game’s opening goal, as the four-time champions got the new season underway.

The midfielder is the longest serving player at Pillars and scored in his ninth consecutive season.

At 40 years and 3 months, he also becomes the oldest player to score in the NPFL and for one club side since the availability of stats in the League.

Ali joined Pillars in 2011 as a 31 year-old and has won three league titles.

He has also represented the Super Eagles at the 2014 and 2018 African Nations Championship, a tournament for players based exclusively in their home leagues.