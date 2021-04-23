Quiet night for Onyeka as FC Midtjylland smash FC Copenhagen in Superliga Playoff

By
Adebanjo
-
0
58
Frank Onyeka celebrates with his FC Midtjylland teammates during the Danish 3F Superliga match against FC Copenhagen at MCH Arena. (Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

FC Midtjylland maintained their unbeaten start to the Superliga Championship playoff games as they marched past FC Copenhagen 4-1 on Thursday.

With over 4000 fans in attendance at the MCH Arena, Midtjylland put on a masterclass performance to consolidate their leadership position on the table.

 

 

The hosts took a first half lead through Junior Brumado’s 25th minute strike. There would be no more goals in the opening half, but Midtjylland midfielder Frank Onyeka was booked for an untidy tackle.

 

 

Four minutes after the restart, Brian Priske’s side doubled their advantage with an Anders Dreyer goal.

 

 

It would be the turn of Pione Sisto to get in on the action and on the 56th minute he stretched the lead further.

 

 

However the visitors responded, reducing the deficit in the 71st minute as they looked to launch a comeback.

 

 

But it would not happen, 10 minutes later Midtjylland restored their three goal lead as Lasse Vibe found the back of the net.

 

 

Nigeria international Frank Onyeka did not play the entire duration of the game as he was subbed off before the hour mark for Awer Mabil.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here