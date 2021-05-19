Question Marks over Dessers’ Genk future After Poor Debut Season

Cyriel Dessers has cast doubts about his future at KRC Genk after a difficult debut season with the Jupiler League side.

Dessers joined Genk last summer for slightly over €3 million from Heracles Almelo, but was quickly demoted in the pecking order.

After the opening four matches, the Nigerian didn’t get regular game time following the brilliant form of international teammate Paul Onuachu.

The 26 year-old has played just 760 minutes in his 28 league appearances and scored 4 goals.

He had also not scored in the league for more than five months before his match-winning strike versus RSC Anderlecht this past weekend.

Though Onuachu is expected to move on to pastures new in the summer, Dessers’ spot in the team is not guaranteed as Genk have been linked with other strikers.

Dessers still has a contract with Racing Genk for three more seasons.