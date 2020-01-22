Qualifying for the World Cup is Our Birthright – Adepoju

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju said the Super are the favorite to qualify for the next phase of the Qatar 2022 world cup qualifiers from Group C.

The Eagles were paired alongside Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia in the World Cup draws that took place in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday night.

Adepoju reacted to the draw with a tweet, describing Nigeria’s group as favorable and maintained the team has no excuse for not qualifying for the tournament in Qatar.

“A favourable draw for the @NGSuperEagles. No room for complacency, because qualifying for the FIFA World Cup is our birthright” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, only one team qualifies from the group and will advance to the next phase of the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will begin their 2022 World cup qualifying campaign against Cape Verde.

2022 FIFA WCQ: Super Eagles Mus Avoid Any Slip Ups – Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says the team must face their 2022 world cup qualifiers opponents with all seriousness and must not give room for complacency.

The three times African Champions was drawn in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Cape Verde , Central African Republic and Liberia on Tuesday.

While reacting to the draw, Ndidi said every game in the group is important and the team can not afford to make a mistake during the campaign.

Wilfred @Ndidi25 on 2022 WCQ Draw:

“This is the World Cup, no room for complacency. Every game must be taken seriously. Our first game is going to be the most important as well as all our home games, and even away games. We must make it to the 3rd round.” Ndidi told Super Eagles twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the ten Group winners will advance to the final round, where another draw will be conducted to determine the final five team that will represent the continent in Qatar.