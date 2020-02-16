QPR Manager hails Eze, Osayi-Samuel after Victory over Stoke City

Queens Park Rangers manager, Mark Warburton, has hailed the impact of Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel, after their display in the teams 4-2 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

The pair were on from start to finish at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and gave a good impression of themselves.

Goals from Sam Clucas and Tyrese Campbell gave the visitors a first-half lead in west London but Rangers went in at the break level courtesy of goals from Jordan Hugill and Ebere Eze.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair added to the tally after the interval to ensure all three points for the R’s, a win which is their first in five league games.

Reacting to the outcome of the match, Warburton praised the resilience of his players who showed character to get the win.

“All credit to the players because they showed huge character and desire,” he told the club’s official website.

“I thought we looked really good going forward. We missed some unbelievable chances, but showed good quality and the backline looked really strong against a very talented Stoke team.

“Eze, Brighty and Llias have really responded today following the departure of our top goal scorer.”

The result moves QPR 11 points clear of the relegation zone and up to 16th position.

Both Osayi-Samuel and Eze will be looking to line up again when the Rs travel to Nottingham Forest on February 22.