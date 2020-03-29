QPR Director Considers Super Eagles Targets Eze, Osayi-Samuel EPL Qualities

Former England international Les Ferdinand has delivered his assessment on Nigerian duo of Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel recent performances Queens Park Rangers.

The former Tottenham Hotspurs star is currently the technical director of English championship side Queens Park Rangers and the Nigerian duo following have been revelation for the club.

Ferdinand believes that the duo are growing huge reputation playing with the championship side and it won’t be long before they get opportunity in the elites divisions.

“A lot of the time you need to be in the Premier League to be recognised but he has shown the kind of form and, if he continues to develop in the way he is developing and keeps showing the type of football he has been playing, he is certainly going to put himself in the frame,” the former QPR and Tottenham striker told Sky Sports News.

“We have got a few others at the club too. Bright Osayi-Samuel is doing extremely well, as is Ryan Manning at left-back.

“We have got a few young players coming through the system now who we are really excited about.

“They are helping us in our campaign this season to finish as high up the league as we possibly can.”

Eze who is on the radar of the Nigerian football Federation has scored 12 goals and eight assists in the Championship this season, and also is reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham.

Bright Osayi-Samuel on his part is also enjoying a break out season with the London Club , he has scored six league goals.