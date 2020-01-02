QPR Boss Predicts Osayi-Samuel Will Be A Menace to Defenders

Queens Park Rangers manager, Mark Warburton has praised Bright Osayi-Samuel for his brilliant performance in QPR’s 6-1 win over Cardiff City on New Year’s Day.

Osayi-Samuel bagged a brace, before being substituted in the 75th minute, while Nahki Wells scored a hat-trick and Ebere Eze also scored in the comprehensive home victory.

Asked about the youngster’s performance and if he had played his best football, Warburton answered:

“Probably not, no.”

“I thought he was very, very good. If you remember Bristol City away earlier in the season he gave the full-back a torrid time.”

“He’s been very good in spells in games by today he was consistent from the first whistle to the 75th minute.”

“I’m not sure many teams have that blistering pace. As long as he knows how to use it and that’s the key for him learning the game.”

“He’s working so hard. He’s got that sheer pace which terrifies defenders and when he uses it wisely like he did today he looks a real handful.”

“I’m delighted for him and it’s good for the crowd to see a player who gets them off their seats which is what you want.”

“Today he was outstanding and deserved to be applauded,” he concluded.