QPR Agrees Fee for Leicester City Target Bright Osayi-Samuel

Championship side, QPR have accepted an offer from Club Brugge to sign forward, Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The Belgian champions had an offer for the player rejected in January but according to West London Sports talks over a move intensified with Rangers agreeing to sell Osayi-Samuel in a deal worth around £4.7m.

Osayi-Samuel will become the club’s first signing ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign.

The arrival of the Forward could be an indication that Brugge will be parting ways with another Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis or Krépin Diatta, who are key members of the championship-winning squad.

QPR omitted Osayi-Samuel from the list of players to face Millwall on Saturday (today) in a championship fixture.

Meanwhile there are also reports that Leicester City could hijack the deal.

The 22 year-old was a key member of QPR’s squad in the 2019/20 season, scoring six goals with nine assists in 39 appearances.