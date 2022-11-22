Qatar 2022: Tunisia grabs first point for Africa

Denmark and Tunisia played out a goalless draw at the Education City Stadium in the opening fixture of Group D.
Following Senegal’s disappointing outing against Netherlands, Africa turned to Tunisia to deliver and the Carthage Eagles didn’t disappoint.
Tunisia showed great determination to take the game to Denmark and Jalel Kadri laid a template of things to come by setting up his boys in a 3-4-3 formation to take on the Danes.
Tunisia also enjoyed great support from their fans and the home supporters as Mohammed Drager came close when his shot was deflected just wide off the Denmark post.
Issam Jebali finally got the ball in the back of the net in the 23rd minute but was judged to be slightly offside.
Denmark lost Thomas Delaney to injury in the first half and got off the strongest at the start of the second half.
Andreas Olsen got a goal in the second half but his effort was chalked off after Mikkel Damsgaard was judged to be offside.
The Carthage Eagles also have their Goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen to thank for a commanding display between the sticks. He made 6 saves, including the impressive stop of Christian Eriksen’s effort.