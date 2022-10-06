Qatar 2022! Lionel Messi Confirms Int’l Retirement date

With less than fifty days to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Messi has revealed that the tournament billed for November will be his last.
It is however, still relatively unknown if he would call it a day on his international career generally, having made the decision to call it quits with the Albiceleste of Argentina in the summer of 2016 after a heartbreaking loss in the Copa America that year.
Messi later made a U-turn, came out of retirement and won the Copa America last year and the finalissima trophy against Italy this year.
“Yes, Surely Yes,” Messi responded when asked Qatar 2022 will be his last World Cup.
“I don’t know if we’re the favorite candidates, but Argentina is always a candidate because of history, beacuse of what it means,” he told Star + in Argentina.