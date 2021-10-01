Qarabag Pummel Omonia Nicosia, Subs’ role for Abdullahi… No action for Uzoho, Atiemwen

There was only one space for the Nigerian trio at Omonia Nicosia during the Europa Conference League fixture against Qarabag on Thursday night and Shehu Abdullahi got it.
Abdullahi himself was introduced off the bench in the 30th minute while his compatriots Francis Uzoho and Iyayi Atiemwen was unused substitutes on the night.
However, it wasn’t such a great outing for the champions of Cyprus, they were hammered 4-1 at their GSP Stadium despite drawing first blood.
Essentially a game of two halves, the visitors racked up four goals between the 52nd minutes and fourth minute of extra time in the encounter.
Adewale comes on to help Gent win against Anorthosis