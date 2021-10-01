Qarabag Pummel Omonia Nicosia, Subs’ role for Abdullahi… No action for Uzoho, Atiemwen

Qarabag FK players celebrate after the team scoring during the Conference League match away at Omonia Nicosia. Photo credit | Facebook (Qarabag FK)

There was only one space for the Nigerian trio at Omonia Nicosia during the Europa Conference League fixture against Qarabag on Thursday night and Shehu Abdullahi got it.

Abdullahi himself was introduced off the bench in the 30th minute while his compatriots Francis Uzoho and Iyayi Atiemwen was unused substitutes on the night.
However, it wasn’t such a great outing for the champions of Cyprus, they were hammered 4-1 at their GSP Stadium despite drawing first blood.
Essentially a game of two halves, the visitors racked up four goals between the 52nd minutes and fourth minute of extra time in the encounter.

 

 

Adewale comes on to help Gent win against Anorthosis

 

Meanwhile in Belgium, Oladoye Adewale was handed a cameo in the Conference League match between KAA Gent and Cypriot PL side Anorthosis.

Adewale who had missed the team ‘s previous three games, returned to the squad and to the competition for his second appearance.
He last featured in the 1-0 win against Flora, albeit he was introduced with very little time left on the clock.
Yesterday, the Nigerian midfielder helped shore up the defence as Gent walked away with a 2-0 victory, ensuring their perfect start to the competition.
But Gent are still just second in group B behind Partizan, both teams tied on points but the Serbian side have a better goals difference.

