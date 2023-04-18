Priceless! Napoli yet to put a Price tag on Victor Osimhen

Napoli are yet to decide the transfer valuation of 24 year-old Forward Victor Osimhen with offers likely to come in during the summer for the Player.
Osimhen is said to be in the wish list of several top European teams and the Forward’s departure, it is understood, will depend on Napoli’s readiness to listen to offers.
Currently, the Nigerian has two years left on his contract and in spite of reports that he could cost in the region of €100 million, it is however not official.
According to Italian football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on recruiting the Forward.
Bayern Munich also “appreciate” Osimhen and will be shopping for a Striker in the summer, but the Napoli man isn’t the only option being considered.
Victor Osimhen joined Napoli in September 2020 for a fee upward of €75 million.
He has totaled 53 goals, 14 assists in 92 appearances for Napoli since, and this season he has scored 25 goals, provided 5 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.
Tonight he returns to the starting XI for Napoli in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match against AC Milan.
📃 OUR STARTING 11: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Mario Rui, Ndombele, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.#NapoliMilan #UCL
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/khXINJy8ag
— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 18, 2023