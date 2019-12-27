Premier League Top scorer assisting Ndidi on Goal scoring

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi admits he’s taking shooting lessons from Leicester teammate Jamie Vardy.

Ndidi revealed that Vardy has been imparting his teammates as to when to shoot first-time, when to take a pass, when to hit the ball with power and when to use precision.

“He’s not just doing it for himself, he’s doing it for the team,” said Ndidi.

“Before the game he’s always there to tell me how to hit the ball.”

“Because he’s a goalscorer, he gives this advice to me and some other players.”

“So he’s just there to guide us. He used to tell me ‘don’t strike!’ but now he tells me ‘don’t strike just pass it!’”

Ndidi averages 0.8 shots per game and has netted two goals in 18 league appearances for the Foxes this season.