Premier League Top scorer assisting Ndidi on Goal scoring

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi admits he’s taking shooting lessons from Leicester teammate Jamie Vardy.

Ndidi revealed that Vardy has been imparting his teammates as to when to shoot first-time, when to take a pass, when to hit the ball with power and when to use precision.

“He’s not just doing it for himself, he’s doing it for the team,” said Ndidi.

“Before the game he’s always there to tell me how to hit the ball.”

“Because he’s a goalscorer, he gives this advice to me and some other players.”

“So he’s just there to guide us. He used to tell me ‘don’t strike!’ but now he tells me ‘don’t strike just pass it!’”

Ndidi averages 0.8 shots per game and has netted two goals in 18 league appearances for the Foxes this season.

