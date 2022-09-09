Premier League games postponed! Potter’s Chelsea debut delayed over Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

The English Premier League game week 7&8 matches slated for this weekend, have been postponed by the governing body.
In a statement published, Friday, the explained that it had decided to move the games owing to the death of England’s Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
The decision was taken to allow the nation properly mourn and pay tribute to her as a mark of respect to the Monarch.
Although the department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport had informed Regulatory bodies that sporting events could go ahead, it however left the decision to the Bodies.
With the deferment of fixtures for this weekend and the next, the next available date to play the outstanding matches is January 17th and 18th next year 2023.