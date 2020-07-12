Premier League Football a Priority for Onyekuru

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru says he still want to play in the English Premier league at some point in his career.

Onyekuru signed for Everton from Belgian side Eupen following his impressive performances in the 2016/2017 season, where he scored 28 goals in 52 appearances.

The 23 year-old did not make any appearance for the Toffees as he spent time on loan at Anderlecht of Belgium, before another stint with Galatasaray of Turkey.

Onyekuru played a crucial role in Galatasaray’s historical campaign in 2018, when he scored 17 goals to help the team win the Turkish Super Lig and Cup in 2018.

Everton however decided to let him join French side AS Monaco after every effort to get secure work permit for him to play in England didn’t succeed.

Onyekuru who recently returned to Monaco from his second loan spell with Galatasaray, said he still want to fulfill his dream of playing in England.

“I still want to play in the English Premier League because it’s my dream league,” Onyekuru told Channels Sports on Friday.