Premier League Clubs interested in Simy Nwankwo

FC Crotone forward Simy Nwankwo fancies playing in the English Premier League next season according to agent Vincenzo Morabito.

Reports in Italy have linked Simy with a move away from Crotone in the Summer with his destination yet uncertain.

In a recent interview Morabito disclosed that the Nigeria international had several offers from Premier League clubs and would make a decision soon.

“Simy has a very interesting market in England. There are at least a couple of interested clubs in the Premier League,” the Players agent was quoted by scorenigeria.

“His preference is for foreign countries, eventually we will consider offers from the upper-middle-range Serie A clubs.

“Let’s see what happens in the next few weeks.”

A few Nigerian outlets have linked Brighton in particular with strong interests in the signing of the 29 year-old Forward come the summer transfer window.

However, Simy may be tempted to remain in Italy, but only in the Serie A with Monza said to be interested in the services of the player whose current value is put at €4 million.