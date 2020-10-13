Portuguese Star Cristiano Ronaldo Test Positive for Coronavirus

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

News of the Cristiano’s swab test was revealed by the Country’s FA ahead of the team’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Sweden on Wednesday.

“The Portugal international is fine, asymptomatic and in isolation,” the statement read. “Following the positive case, the remaining players performed new tests this Tuesday morning, all with negative results.”

Jogo da fase de apuramento da Liga das Nações

Cristiano Ronaldo foi dispensado dos trabalhos da Seleção Nacional após teste positivo para COVID-19, pelo que não defrontará a Suécia.

O internacional português está bem, sem sintomas, e em isolamento.

Na sequência do caso positivo os restantes jogadores realizaram novos testes esta terça-feira de manhã, todos com resultado negativo, e estão à disposição de Fernando Santos para o treino desta tarde, na Cidade do Futebol.

O jogo, a contar para a fase de apuramento da Liga das Nações, está agendado para quarta-feira, às 19:45, em Alvalade.

Time for all the fanboys to self-isolate too. pic.twitter.com/NEgVVCtLSN — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 13, 2020

The 35 year-old year was involved in his side’s goalless draw in the UNL group 3 clash against France on Sunday.