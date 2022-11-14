Portugal vs Nigeria: Osimhen, Ndah ruled out

Victor Osimhen and Olisa Ndah have been ruled out of Nigeria’s friendly against Portugal, both reportedly picked up injuries and have been dropped by Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro.
The latest injuries are a blow to Peseiro’s preparation for a crucial game, albeit a test game for Portugal, who will be in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.
A tweet on Monday by the NFF confirmed the invitation of Cyriel Dessers and Chidozie Awaziem in the stead of both injured players.
Update Portugal V Nigeria friendly: Chidozie Awaziem replaces injured Olisa Ndah
While Cyriel Dessers replaces injured Victor Osimhen pic.twitter.com/sqsDbLOGEz
