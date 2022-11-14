Portugal vs Nigeria: Osimhen, Ndah ruled out

Joseph Obisesan
Victor Osimhen and Olisa Ndah have been ruled out of Nigeria’s friendly against Portugal, both reportedly picked up injuries and have been dropped by Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro.

The latest injuries are a blow to Peseiro’s preparation for a crucial game, albeit a test game for Portugal, who will be in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.

A tweet on Monday by the NFF confirmed the invitation of Cyriel Dessers and Chidozie Awaziem in the stead of both injured players.

Cyriel Dessers’ invitation comes only days after he returned from a two-week injury lay off.

He featured for just twenty-one minutes on his first game back for Cremonese in the Serie A.

Meanwhile, Osimhen and Ndah join a growing injury list of players including Zaidu Sanusi, who have pulled out of the Lisbon trip. Sanusi has already been replaced by Bruno Onyemaechi.

Thursday’s friendly match will be the first meeting between Portugal and Nigeria at senior level. The game will be played in Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon.

