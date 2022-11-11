Portugal friendly, what it means for Peseiro and his Super Eagles future

Jose Peseiro did not come on board as Nigeria’s Men NT head Coach with a glossy resumé, but it was good enough for what the Super Eagles needed at the time.
That appointment was confirmed last May and there was some excitement about the prospect of a “foreign coach” bringing sanity back after the disastrous AFCON 2021 and Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff campaigns.
However, five games into his dispensation, Jose Peseiro hasn’t really impressed and the team is on a rot.
The Eagles lost back to back friendlies – one was a practice game – against Algeria and prior that, he started his reign with defeats to Mexico and Ecuador.
In the three official friendly matches he was been charge, Peseiro’s team conceded 5 goals and managed to score only twice – they lost all.
The 62 year-old Portuguese, in the coming days, will hope to engineer his first away win since the 10-0 victory against Sao Tome and Principe in the AFCON qualifiers.
But more importantly to eventually see his “idea” – of how the team should play on both defending and attacking ends – come to fruition.
Portugal aren’t going to be an easy team to navigate for Nigeria, with this being the first official game between the Nations at senior level.
Fernando Santos’ team are headed to Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup as outside favorites to win the tournament, riding on the back of having one of the most exciting attacking line up and being a disciplined defensive unit.
While, it might be just another test game for Cristiano Ronaldo and his mates, for Nigeria’s head Coach, the task at hand will be to show his work can be trusted.
It is about Jose Peseiro proving he deserves the backing of the Nigeria FA as well as of the fans of a football crazed nation.
On Friday, the list of 23 players for the friendly was published, Peseiro named three Forwards who have scored 29 league goals between them so far this season.
Read:
Victor Osimhen, Terem Moffi and Paul Onuachu have been in sterling form and there’ll be expectations for the Coach to get them to sync – something former handlers of the Eagles have failed to optimize.
Other departments of the team boast a number of young quality inclusions; a good headache for the Coach who needs to now identify his best XI after six months on the job.